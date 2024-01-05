8 including BGB men injured as pick up van collides with bus in Gaibandha

Bangladesh

UNB
05 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 03:10 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

At least eight people were injured when a pick-up van of Border Guard Bangladesh collided with a bus in Gaibandha's Palashbari on Friday.

The injured, including five BGB members, were admitted to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex primarily.

Quoting locals, police said a Gaibandha-bound bus of JR Paribahan collided head-on with the pickup van at the Rice Mill area around 11am.

Md Arzu Sajjad, officer-in-charge of Palashbari Police Station, said, the damaged bus and pickup have been removed from the road.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately, he said.

Gaibandha

Features

