8 including BGB men injured as pick up van collides with bus in Gaibandha

At least eight people were injured when a pick-up van of Border Guard Bangladesh collided with a bus in Gaibandha's Palashbari on Friday.

The injured, including five BGB members, were admitted to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex primarily.

Quoting locals, police said a Gaibandha-bound bus of JR Paribahan collided head-on with the pickup van at the Rice Mill area around 11am.

Md Arzu Sajjad, officer-in-charge of Palashbari Police Station, said, the damaged bus and pickup have been removed from the road.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately, he said.