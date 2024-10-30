8 including 4 ex-ministers remanded in different cases

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Two separate courts here today placed a total of eight people including four former ministers on different terms of remand in various cases filed with different police stations in the capital.

Of the eight, former law minister Anisul Huq was placed on five -day remand in a Shahbagh Police Station case, while he was placed on another three days of remand in a murder case filed with the Badda Police Station.

Former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder was placed on a three-day remand in a murder case filed with the capital's Mohammadpur Police Station, while former shipping minister Shahjahan Khan was placed on a three-day remand in a murder case of Jatrabari Police Station, former information minister Hasanul Huq Inu was placed on a five-day remand in a murder case filed with the Dhanmandi Police Station.

A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court placed former lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim on a five-day remand in a murder case filed with the capital's Chawkbazar Police Station. Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was placed on a three-day remand in a murder case filed with the Dhanmandi Police Station and another four-day remand in a Bongshal Police Station murder case.

Sacked Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan was placed on a five-day remand in a murder case filed with the capital's New Market Police Station, while the general secretary of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League Dhaka University unit Tanvir Hasan Soikat was placed on a five-day remand in a murder case filed with the capital's Chawkbazar Police Station.

