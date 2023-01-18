8 HC administrative officers promoted as superintendents

Related News

8 HC administrative officers promoted as superintendents

The Supreme Court Administration has appointed eight administrative officers of the High Court Department as superintendents (temporary).

A notification signed by the Registrar of the High Court Division, Munshi Moshiar Rahman has been published on the website of the Supreme Court.

The promoted officials are- Amena Khatun, Md Nurul Momen Chowdhury, Rabindra Kumar Das, Md Shah Jalal, Md Tabibur Rahman, Md Belayet Hossain, Md Abdur Rahman and Apurba Halder.

According to the notification, the officers concerned will remain as trainees for one year from the date of appointment. 

However, the authorities can extend the period of apprenticeship up to 2 years by recording the reasons.

The promotion order will be effective from the date of their joining, the notification added.

HC / High Court (HC)

Features

