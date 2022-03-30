8 burnt in Narayanganj chemical factory fire

Eight workers suffered burn injuries in a fire at a chemical factory in Dakshin Golakandail area at Rupganj upazila here on Tuesday night.

The victims are - Bayezid, Rokon, Khademul, Sajeeb, Ripon, Mehedi, Rasel and Akalu.

The burn injured were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS).

Locals said the fire broke out at "Lily Chemical Factory" around 10:15pm.

Narayanganj Fire Service deputy director Abdullah Al Arefin told BSS that on information, five fire fighting units rushed to the spot and completely doused the blaze around 12:15 early Wednesday.

However, the cause of the fire and amount of damages could not be known immediately.