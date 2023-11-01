8 BNP-Jamaat leaders arrested in Cox's Bazar centring hartal, blockade

A tire burning in a street in Cox’s Bazar on 31 October 2023. Photo: TBS

The police have arrested eight leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in sabotage cases filed in connection with the hartal and blockade of BNP-Jamaat and allies in Cox's Bazar.

They were arrested between Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Among them, seven were arrested under Cox's Bazar Sadar police station and another person was arrested under Ukhiya police station.

Cox's Bazar Sadar police station OC Rokibuzzaman said they have arrested seven people so far from various places in Cox's Bazar city. The detained were presented in court, showing them arrested in two cases filed with Sadar police station on Monday (30 October), he added.

The arrested have been identified as Osman Gani, 26, Nurul Alam, 47, Joint Convener of District Swechchhasebak Dal Md Abdullah, 29, former president of Municipaly Chhatra Dal Shahinul Islam, 41, Jamaat leaders Abdul Quader, 26, Nurul Alam, 53 and Md Deen Islam, 20.

On the other hand, Helal Uddin Sikder, convenor of the Union Swechchhasebak Dal, has been arrested in a case filed at Ukhiya police station, confirmed Ukhiya police station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali.

He was presented in court on Wednesday in a sabotage case filed at Ukhiya police station on Tuesday night, added the OC.

Centring the hartal and blockade, the police filed seven cases against 122 people in six police stations of Cox's Bazar since Monday (30 October).

Police Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Md Mahafuzul Islam said that the police operation is going on to arrest those named in the cases alongside identifying miscreants from pictures and videos of the unrest.

The 28 October rally, called by both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, was marred by violence.

Buses were torched and two people were left dead, including a police constable.

The rallies – called to push home both the parties' demands of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began.

Clashes with AL partymen and police took place in different areas of the capital.

Midway into BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the programme and declared a hartal the next day, alleging a police crackdown at their event.

Fakhrul was arrested the next day over the attacks on police the day earlier, alongside hundreds of BNP activists.

The arrest was met by BNP's announcement of a three-day blockade, starting 31 October.

The next day, Jamaat-e-Islami also announced an identical blockage programme.

On Tuesday, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were both arrested over the charges of killing a police constable and carrying out atrocities in the city during the BNP's grand rally on Saturday.