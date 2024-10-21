7th international flight safety seminar 2024 opens in Dhaka

Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hasan along with other representatives participated in the photo session after the inauguration of the flight safety seminar held today at Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

A three-day International Flight Safety Seminar, jointly organised by the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), commenced today at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

The seminar was inaugurated by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, OSP, NPP, ndc, ncc, psc, who served as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

The primary objective of this seminar is to facilitate the exchange of views and experiences related to safe flight planning and management, risk reduction, and overall enhancement of aviation safety standards. This year's theme is "Promoting Flight Safety by Embracing Technological Advancements."

During his address, the Chief Guest expressed deep appreciation for the efforts of the Bangladesh Air Force and CAAB in organising this international seminar. He also extended heartfelt thanks to the participants from friendly air forces and aviation professionals in Bangladesh.

Admiral Hassan noted the significant technological advancements the world has witnessed and emphasised that this seminar aims to address the challenges of maintaining and improving flight safety in an increasingly complex environment. He expressed hope that discussions throughout the seminar would not only explore the potential of advanced technologies but also focus on effective implementation while ensuring safety.

He encouraged lively participation and experience sharing to ensure the seminar's success.

In addition to representatives from BAF and CAAB, air force officials from 13 countries—including Bahrain, China, Kenya, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Maldives, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the USA, and Zimbabwe—are participating in the seminar.

Delegates from the Ministry of Defense, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Armed Forces Division (AFD), Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd., the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), and other civil airlines are also in attendance.

The International Flight Safety Seminar will conclude on 23 October 2024.