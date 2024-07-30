7am-8pm curfew break in Dhaka during Wed-Sat: Home minister

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 07:20 pm

Buses on a Dhaka road. File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Buses on a Dhaka road. File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The government has decided to further relax the ongoing curfew in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur for the next four days, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (30 July).

The curfew break in the stated districts will be effective from 7am to 8pm from Wednesday (31 July) to Saturday (3 August), the home minister said today (30 July) after a meeting with other ministers, state ministers and senior officials of law enforcement agencies at the ministry.

Earlier on 28 July, the ongoing curfew was relaxed for an 11-hour period from 7am-6pm for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Narsingdi.

The government imposed a nationwide curfew from 20 July as violence spread across the country centring the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The curfew is being gradually relaxed since the imposition.  

Meanwhile, seven ministers and state ministers held a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the ongoing situation in the country centring the quota reform movement today. 

The meeting began at 3:20pm, sources familiar with the matter told The Business Standard.

Home Minister Kamal is presided over the meeting.

The other ministers who participated in the meeting are: Law Minister Anisul Huq, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, and Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.

The state ministers are: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, State Minister for Labour and Employment Bir Muktijoddha Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, State Minister Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Sources said the meeting was expected to discuss the ongoing curfew and security situation, the reopening of educational institutions, the process to ban Jamaat-Shibir and other relevant issues.

Among others, secretaries, inspector general of police, RAB chief and other senior officials of law enforcement agencies also attended the meeting. 

