79 firms to export 3,950 tonnes hilsa to India

The commerce ministry has allowed 79 firms to export a total of 3,950 tonnes of hilsa to India ahead of Durga Puja.

Each firm has been granted permission to export 50 tonnes of hilsa fish to the neighbouring country, according to a notice issued by the commerce ministry today (20 September).

The permission will remain effective until 30 October.

Mahbubur Rahman, assistant director of Jashore district fisheries office, confirmed the matter and said the hilsa fish will be exported through Benapole port.

The commerce ministry has given seven conditions for the export of hilsa.

As per the conditions, the traders must follow the Export Policy 2021-2024 regulations. Physical examination of goods cleared for export by customs authorities should be done properly.

All export documents should have to be e-mailed after nationalisation of each shipment and traders cannot export more than the permitted quantity.