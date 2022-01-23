7,809 killed in road accidents in 2021: JKS

At least 7,809 people were killed and 9,039 were injured in total 5,629 road accidents in 2021.

The figure for fatalities reached a staggering 8,516 in some 6,213 accidents that took place on the country's roads, rail, and waterways.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS) disclosed the findings after analysing the news reports published in the country's newspapers last year.

A press briefing was held in this regard at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporter's Unity (DRU) on Sunday (23 January).

According to the latest report, 396 people were killed and 134 were injured in 402 accidents on the railway.

In the waterways, 311 were killed, 578 were injured and 544 went missing in 182 accidents.

According to observations made by BJKS, the causes of road accidents include reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, vehicles without fitness, carelessness of passengers and pedestrians, unskilled drivers, use of mobile or headphones while crossing road, poor enforcement of traffic laws etc.

The passenger welfare body made several recommendations to the authorities concerned for ensuring road safety.

Which include -- budget increase for road safety programmes, ending extortion on roads, curbing corruption and irregularities in different regulatory bodies, and ensuring transparency, accountability in road construction and maintenance.