7,713 killed in road accidents in 2022: Road Safety Foundation

As many as 7,713 people have been killed in 6,829 road accidents that occurred in the country in 2022.

The accidents also left 12,615 people injured, said a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) released on Saturday.

RSF prepared the report based on data from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, and electronic media.

The report states that among those who died in road accidents in 2022, 1,061 were women and 1,143 were children.

Also, 3,091 people died in 2,973 motorcycle accidents, which is 40.07% of the total deaths.

Road accidents also claimed the lives of 1,627 pedestrians last year, added the RSF report.

Besides, some 319 people were killed, 73 injured and 92 went missing in 197 riverine accidents during the same period.

A total of 326 people were killed and 113 injured in 354 rail accidents.