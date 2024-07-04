77% of upazila chairmen are businessmen: SHUJAN

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 05:03 pm

Related News

77% of upazila chairmen are businessmen: SHUJAN

Out of the 470 elected upazila chairmen, 360 listed their profession as business.

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 05:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A significant 76.60% of the chairmen elected in the sixth upazila parishad elections are businessmen, according to Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN). 

Out of the 470 elected upazila chairmen, 360 listed their profession as business.

Additionally, 48 chairmen identified themselves as farmers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These findings were revealed during a press conference titled "Analysis and Presentation of Information on the Elected Chairmen in the Sixth Upazila Parishad Elections" held at the National Press Club today (4 July).

The Election Commission recently concluded voting in 469 upazilas across five phases. Although voting was postponed in Rowangchhari upazila of Bandarban, SHUJAN included it in their analysis as it had one chairman candidate.

SHUJAN secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said, "The number of businessmen might be even higher. There is no problem with being a businessman. However, if money plays a role, such as buying nominations or votes, it is an issue."

Expressing doubts about the reported voter turnout, he said, "This led to voter apathy. Political parties boycotted the polls. It's all interconnected. The root cause is the lack of trust. The public's lack of confidence in the Election Commission."

Policy Research Institute's Executive Director and SHUJAN's National Executive Committee Member Economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur said, "It was a strategic move by the Awami League. They were somewhat successful in opening up the voting."

Additionally, the economist believes that the election process at the Upazila level should return to a non-partisan format.

Meanwhile, SHUJAN has recommended that major political reforms are needed to purify the election system and strengthen local governance. Achieving political reform requires consensus and compromise among political parties.

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) / Upazila Parishad Elections / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

22h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

1h | Videos
Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

58m | Videos
Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

2h | Videos
Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

3h | Videos