77% of upazila chairmen are businessmen: SHUJAN

A significant 76.60% of the chairmen elected in the sixth upazila parishad elections are businessmen, according to Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN).

Out of the 470 elected upazila chairmen, 360 listed their profession as business.

Additionally, 48 chairmen identified themselves as farmers.

These findings were revealed during a press conference titled "Analysis and Presentation of Information on the Elected Chairmen in the Sixth Upazila Parishad Elections" held at the National Press Club today (4 July).

The Election Commission recently concluded voting in 469 upazilas across five phases. Although voting was postponed in Rowangchhari upazila of Bandarban, SHUJAN included it in their analysis as it had one chairman candidate.

SHUJAN secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said, "The number of businessmen might be even higher. There is no problem with being a businessman. However, if money plays a role, such as buying nominations or votes, it is an issue."

Expressing doubts about the reported voter turnout, he said, "This led to voter apathy. Political parties boycotted the polls. It's all interconnected. The root cause is the lack of trust. The public's lack of confidence in the Election Commission."

Policy Research Institute's Executive Director and SHUJAN's National Executive Committee Member Economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur said, "It was a strategic move by the Awami League. They were somewhat successful in opening up the voting."

Additionally, the economist believes that the election process at the Upazila level should return to a non-partisan format.

Meanwhile, SHUJAN has recommended that major political reforms are needed to purify the election system and strengthen local governance. Achieving political reform requires consensus and compromise among political parties.