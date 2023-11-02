77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days

A total of 77 tonnes of potatoes have been imported into the country in the last three days following the government's decision to allow imports to bring down prices in local markets.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the government has granted permission for the import of 1.07 lakh tonnes of potatoes, but as of now, only 77 tonnes have been imported.

Earlier on Monday (30 October), the commerce ministry issued a notice asking interested importers to apply for permission to import potatoes.

On the same day, the ministry also directed deputy commissioners to ensure that potatoes are sold at the government-fixed price of Tk26-27 per kg at the cold storage level from 1 November.

Many potato traders are selling potatoes at a higher price than the price set by the government at the cold storage and retail levels; in such conditions, the district commissioners will assign the responsibility of supervising one or more storage to a competent officer at the district or upazila level, the ministry said in a letter.

On 14 September, the government fixed the selling price of potatoes at Tk 26-27 per kg at the cold storage level and Tk35-36 per kg at the retail stage.

However, potatoes are being sold at Tk60-70 per kg in the capital's kitchen market this week, a Tk10 increase from last week.