77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 07:31 pm

Related News

77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the government has granted permission for the import of 1.07 lakh tonnes of potatoes, but as of now, only 77 tonnes have been imported.

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 07:31 pm
File photo of potato/Unsplash
File photo of potato/Unsplash

A total of 77 tonnes of potatoes have been imported into the country in the last three days following the government's decision to allow imports to bring down prices in local markets.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the government has granted permission for the import of 1.07 lakh tonnes of potatoes, but as of now, only 77 tonnes have been imported.

Earlier on Monday (30 October), the commerce ministry issued a notice asking interested importers to apply for permission to import potatoes.

Once an exporter, Bangladesh now allows potato imports as prices skyrocket

On the same day, the ministry also directed deputy commissioners to ensure that potatoes are sold at the government-fixed price of Tk26-27 per kg at the cold storage level from 1 November. 

Many potato traders are selling potatoes at a higher price than the price set by the government at the cold storage and retail levels; in such conditions, the district commissioners will assign the responsibility of supervising one or more storage to a competent officer at the district or upazila level, the ministry said in a letter.

On 14 September, the government fixed the selling price of potatoes at Tk 26-27 per kg at the cold storage level and Tk35-36 per kg at the retail stage.

However, potatoes are being sold at Tk60-70 per kg in the capital's kitchen market this week, a Tk10 increase from last week.

Top News

potato imports / Bangladesh / price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

8h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

11h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

45m | TBS World
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

6h | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

8h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

23h | TBS Today