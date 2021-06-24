77% households face monthly income loss during pandemic: Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 06:11 pm

Related News

77% households face monthly income loss during pandemic: Report

Around 34% had at least one member who lost jobs or earning capacity

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 06:11 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has left many people jobless, especially those belonging to low-income communities and involved in the informal economy.

Between April and October last year, around 77% of the households in Bangladesh saw a decrease in their average monthly income and around 34% had at least one member who lost jobs or earning capacity, says a press release.

To cope with the situation these families used up their savings and took loans, which has led to 62% decrease in the average monthly savings of these households, while 31% increase in debt, according to the findings of a recent research.

The research, jointly conducted by the Centre on International Cooperation at New York University, BRAC and UN WOMEN Bangladesh, was conducted on the demographic and socio-economic changes induced by the Covid-19 pandemic in the secondary towns, upazilas and rural areas of Bangladesh.

The research, conducted from 10 December to 25 December, 2020, was based on a reference period of April-October 2020.

Around 77% of both the internal and international returnee migrants in Bangladesh were struggling to find a job during the survey period.  Among these households, 61% had at least one member who lost a job or earning opportunity during the pandemic. 

The study also found that 25% of returnee migrant households expressed concern about repaying their outstanding migration loans which amount to Tk76,000 on average and a maximum of Tk700,000. Around 44% of the respondents reported that they could not find any income-generating work. Some of them are managing expenses by withdrawing from savings or renting out their assets.

Surveyed households reported a 58% decrease in average monthly remittances received during the pandemic. 

The findings also suggest a higher incidence of child marriage in Bangladesh during the pandemic. Of the marriages that occurred during the survey period, more than three-fourths (77%) of the brides were below 18 years and 61% were below 16 years at the time of their marriage.

The research findings were unveiled at a virtual international dialogue titled "Demographic and socio-economic changes induced by the Covid-19 pandemic: Challenges of new circumstances" on Wednesday evening. A panel of distinguished experts, academics, policymakers and development professionals shared their insights at the dialogue, focusing on the policy priorities identified by the study findings and suggested opportunities to address challenges moving forward.

Leah Zamore, lead of humanitarian crises programme at the Centre on International Cooperation of New York University, moderated the dialogue while KAM Morshed, senior director of BRAC, presented the research findings with Shoko Ishikawa, country representative of UN Women Bangladesh. Dr Daniel Naujoks, interim director, International Organisation and UN Studies Specialisation at Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, and Dr Adam Schwartz, director of health for BRAC USA, participated as panelists in the discussion session.

At the discussion session by the panelists, Shoko Ishikawa, country representative, UN Women Bangladesh, said, "Bangladesh is one of those countries where schools remain closed for over one and a half years although digital learning opportunities for children are quite inadequate particularly in the rural areas."

"Long period of shutdown of schools has implications on child marriage at an increasing rate, because economic challenge is forcing families to get their girl children married off," added Ishikawa.

Top News

Income loss / Households / pandemic / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

12m | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 