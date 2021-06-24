77% households face monthly income loss during pandemic: Report

The economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has left many people jobless, especially those belonging to low-income communities and involved in the informal economy.

Between April and October last year, around 77% of the households in Bangladesh saw a decrease in their average monthly income and around 34% had at least one member who lost jobs or earning capacity, says a press release.

To cope with the situation these families used up their savings and took loans, which has led to 62% decrease in the average monthly savings of these households, while 31% increase in debt, according to the findings of a recent research.

The research, jointly conducted by the Centre on International Cooperation at New York University, BRAC and UN WOMEN Bangladesh, was conducted on the demographic and socio-economic changes induced by the Covid-19 pandemic in the secondary towns, upazilas and rural areas of Bangladesh.

The research, conducted from 10 December to 25 December, 2020, was based on a reference period of April-October 2020.

Around 77% of both the internal and international returnee migrants in Bangladesh were struggling to find a job during the survey period. Among these households, 61% had at least one member who lost a job or earning opportunity during the pandemic.

The study also found that 25% of returnee migrant households expressed concern about repaying their outstanding migration loans which amount to Tk76,000 on average and a maximum of Tk700,000. Around 44% of the respondents reported that they could not find any income-generating work. Some of them are managing expenses by withdrawing from savings or renting out their assets.

Surveyed households reported a 58% decrease in average monthly remittances received during the pandemic.

The findings also suggest a higher incidence of child marriage in Bangladesh during the pandemic. Of the marriages that occurred during the survey period, more than three-fourths (77%) of the brides were below 18 years and 61% were below 16 years at the time of their marriage.

The research findings were unveiled at a virtual international dialogue titled "Demographic and socio-economic changes induced by the Covid-19 pandemic: Challenges of new circumstances" on Wednesday evening. A panel of distinguished experts, academics, policymakers and development professionals shared their insights at the dialogue, focusing on the policy priorities identified by the study findings and suggested opportunities to address challenges moving forward.

Leah Zamore, lead of humanitarian crises programme at the Centre on International Cooperation of New York University, moderated the dialogue while KAM Morshed, senior director of BRAC, presented the research findings with Shoko Ishikawa, country representative of UN Women Bangladesh. Dr Daniel Naujoks, interim director, International Organisation and UN Studies Specialisation at Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs, and Dr Adam Schwartz, director of health for BRAC USA, participated as panelists in the discussion session.

At the discussion session by the panelists, Shoko Ishikawa, country representative, UN Women Bangladesh, said, "Bangladesh is one of those countries where schools remain closed for over one and a half years although digital learning opportunities for children are quite inadequate particularly in the rural areas."

"Long period of shutdown of schools has implications on child marriage at an increasing rate, because economic challenge is forcing families to get their girl children married off," added Ishikawa.