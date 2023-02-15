75th anniversary of East Bengal Regiment begins

The 75th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) celebrations of the traditional East Bengal Regiment began on Wednesday at the East Bengal Regimental Centre, Chattogram Cantonment.

The Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurated the event.

He delivered the opening speech to the captains and other officers of the East Bengal Regiment present at the annual Captain's Conference-2023 and 10th Tigers Reunion and recalled the glorious heritage and contribution of this regiment in serving the country.

The army chief urged all the members to stay ready like the past through modern and up-to-date training to face the challenges of the 21st century.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the 75th anniversary ceremony of the East Bengal Regiment today (Thursday) as the chief guest and take the salute of the parade and hold a darbar for all those present at the reunion ceremony.