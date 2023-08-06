750 families stranded as low-lying lands in Bagerhat submerged by floods

At least 750 families find themselves marooned in the low-lying areas of Bagerhat due to heavy rainfall and tidal waves, according to statements by district Additional Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Al Asad.

Over the past 24 hours, Bagerhat has witnessed a substantial 77 mm of rainfall, said meteorologist Harun-or-Rashid at the Mongla Meteorological Office.

He further anticipates that the rain will persist for the next two to three days.

As a consequence of the rough sea conditions, the Mongla sea port has issued a local warning signal no 3.

Multiple fish farms have been reported as washed away, resulting in significant losses.

Sagir Gazi from the Baharbunia region expressed the challenges they face, including the inability to cook at home and a scarcity of potable water.

Apart from the low-lying sectors of Mongla, Morrelganj, and Bagerhat municipalities, the tidal waves have submerged portions of the Sundarbans.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sundarban East Forest Division, Mohammad Belayet Hossain, stated that while most of the forest areas experienced inundation due to the tide, no harm to the wildlife in Sundarban has been reported.

Photo: TBS

He also highlighted a proactive initiative to counteract such natural calamities by constructing elevated mounds within the forest. These mounds will serve as refuge for wild animals when water levels surge. Twelve such mounds are scheduled for construction throughout the entire Sundarbans in the ongoing fiscal year.

The Executive Engineer of the Bagerhat office of the Water Development Board, Masum Billah, said river water levels across the district, including Pasur, Baleshwar, Panguchi, and Bhairab rivers, have risen due to the effects of low pressure and oceanic conditions.

Pasur River is currently flowing 15 cm above the danger level, while Daratana and Bhairav rivers are 10 cm above the danger level.

The District Additional Deputy Commissioner of Bagerhat, Hafiz Al Asad, reported that a list of families affected by the flooding has been forwarded to the Ministry of Disaster and Relief for further action.