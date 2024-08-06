75-yr-old Hindu man beaten up in Faridpur

A 75-year-old Hindu man in Faridpur was beaten up this morning by a group of people out of "previous enmity".

The incident took place this morning when Amarendra Kumar Ghosh Palan, a member of the minority Hindu community at Naopara village of Bhanga Upazila, was sitting at a shop.

He was admitted to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex later after he sustained injuries.

Amarendra Kumar, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, said, "This morning, as I was sitting at a shop near my house, six-seven people, including my neighbours Babul Miah, Minhaj Miah and Hasan Miah got together and attacked me due to previous enmity."

"My hands, legs and other parts of the body were injured. They said to me, 'Do you have police now? Who will you go to?'"

After the incident, members of the minority community in the area demanded immediate punishment for those behind the incident.

Amid reports of such incidents, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed profound disappointment and strongly condemned incidents of communal violence across districts during the critical period of regime change.

In a statement issued today (6 August), the anti-graft watchdog also condemned the arbitrary arson and looting of critical state infrastructure and vehicles.

"Such self-interest and communal activities can derail and cast doubts on the opportunity to rebuild the nation with equality, justice, and good governance, which was achieved through the unprecedented loss of lives and sacrifice of the students and citizens," reads the statement.