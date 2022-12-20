75% women workers of DEPZ factories mentally, verbally harassed: Research

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

About 75% of women working in Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) factories are victims of mental and verbal harassment, revealed a report by Karmojibi Nari.

Farhana Jubaida Urmee, research officer of Karmojibi Nari presented the findings in an event themed "Worker's Rights in Dhaka Export Processing Zone: National Dialogue on Present Situation and Actions".

Member of Parliament and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) General Secretary Shirin Akhter was present as the chief guest at the dialogue held in Daily Star Centre on Tuesday (20 December).

Karmojibi Nari organised the dialogue in collaboration with Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law and Development (APWLD).

Umme Hassan Jholmol, vice president of Karmojibi Nari, said, "A healthy worker can produce a healthy outcome. So, a women-friendly working environment should be ensured in EPZs."

The report titled "Woman workers and labour standards of Dhaka Export Processing Zone: Creating space for woman workers of DEPZ to share their struggles'' was concluded based on surveying 300 women workers of Bhadail and Sreepur villages located in Ashulia of Savar from January 2021 to June 2022.

Project coordinator of Karmojibi Nari Farhana Afrin Tithi and Research Officer Farhana Jubaida Urmee conducted the research officially released Tuesday.

EPZ / Women Workers / harassment

