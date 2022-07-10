Over 80% of waste removed by two city corporations

TBS Report
10 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2022, 08:35 pm

Photo: TBS
Around 80% of sacrificial animal waste have so far been removed by two Dhaka city corporations.

Dhaka North City Corporation has disposed of 80% of waste from city streets, while the progress made by Dhaka South City Corporation is 85%.

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, mayor of Dhaka South, supervised the waste removal activities at the central control room of the DSCC.

The mayor made physical and virtual inspections at numerous wards within his jurisdiction on Sunday afternoon.

Till 7:50pm, 100% waste has been removed from wards numbered 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 49, 52, 53, 56, 57, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72 and 74.

In the meantime, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "Our target is to dispose of most of the waste by the evening."

The city corporation has deployed 10,000 workers and 600 garbage trucks for the work, he also said today while inspecting the removal of sacrificial animal waste at the capital's Mirpur area.

The Dhaka North City Corporation would remove about 10,000 tonnes of sacrificial animal waste on the Eid day, he added.

He has also urged citizens to complete sacrificial rituals within Monday.

