75 navy officials leave for UNIFIL mission in Lebanon

A team of 75 members of the Bangladesh Navy left the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Wednesday (12 October) to participate in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

The navy personnel will join the Navy warship " BNS Sangram" deployed in Lebanon under Bangladesh Navy Contingent "Bancon-13".

Chief Staff Officer of Chattogram Naval Region, Captain Mohammed Faizul Haque bid farewell to the naval personnel going to Lebanon, reads an ISPR release.

Earlier on 2 October, a group of 35 sailors joined UNIFIL.