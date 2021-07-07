73,075 get bail through virtual courts

A total of 73,075 accused have been released on bail in the last 55 working days through virtual hearings in lower courts and tribunals across the country during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of dreaded coronavirus.

Supreme Court spokesman and special officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman, in a statement on Wednesday, said a total of 143,961 cases were disposed of through virtual hearing from April 12 to June 30.

The lower courts and tribunals also disposed of 6,631 bail pleas and granted bail to 3,420 accused from June 20 to June 30, the official added.

The government enacted the Information Technology Use Act-2020 for conducting trials virtually using information technology without a physical presence to prevent Covid-19 infection.

In this perspective, the trial virtually began in May 2020 in the first phase in the lower court