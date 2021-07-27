73 freshwater tortoises released in Khan Jahan Ali Mazar tank

Tortoises waiting to be released. Photo: TBS
Tortoises waiting to be released. Photo: TBS

The 73 freshwater tortoises rescued from Mongla in Bagerhat have been released in a tank near Khanjahan Ali Mazar Tuesday.

Officials from the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department released the turtles at noon.

Earlier on Monday, the Coast Guard and the Forest Department conducted a joint operation at Apabari near Digraj Bazar in Mongla Upazila and arrested a man named Manoj Roy along with tortoises.

Later, Mongla Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kamlesh Majumder ordered Manoj to pay a fine of Tk 2,000 and release the animals in a tank adjacent to the Mazar.

Manoj Roy, hailing from Kotalipara area of Gopalganj district had brought the tortoises to Mongla for sale after collecting from different areas including Barishal.

The tortoises purchased at Tk400-500 per kg were sold in Mongla at Tk1,000-1,500 per kg, said Md Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury, a fisheries expert at the Khulna Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department.

He said that these tortoises of "Sandhi" species are freshwater animals.

"This tortoise is found in Barisal, Gaur river, Chitalmari, Mollahat and other areas where it inhabits freshwater. Their numbers are decreasing day by day. That is why the Wildlife Conservation Act prohibits the procurement, conservation and sale of these animals," he added.

