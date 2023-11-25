721 arrested by RAB on charges of sabotage since Oct 28

Bangladesh

UNB
25 November, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 08:46 pm

Related News

721 arrested by RAB on charges of sabotage since Oct 28

UNB
25 November, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 08:46 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a total of six leaders and activists of BNP and its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) from different parts of the country for their alleged involvement in car vandalism, arson and sabotage on Saturday.

So far, the elite force arrested a total of 721 people involved in violence and sabotage in different parts of the country since October 28, according to a press release sent from the RAB headquarters.

On Saturday, the RAB force conducted drives in the capital's Bangshal and Chawkbazar areas and arrested BNP man Arman and JCD fellow Rabbi Hossain for involvement with the arson, vandalism and other crimes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

RAB / BNP / arrest / sabotage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

8h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Now | TBS SPORTS
Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

1h | TBS Today
Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

2h | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

3h | TBS World