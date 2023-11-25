721 arrested by RAB on charges of sabotage since Oct 28

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a total of six leaders and activists of BNP and its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) from different parts of the country for their alleged involvement in car vandalism, arson and sabotage on Saturday.

So far, the elite force arrested a total of 721 people involved in violence and sabotage in different parts of the country since October 28, according to a press release sent from the RAB headquarters.

On Saturday, the RAB force conducted drives in the capital's Bangshal and Chawkbazar areas and arrested BNP man Arman and JCD fellow Rabbi Hossain for involvement with the arson, vandalism and other crimes.