72 cases filed nationwide over communal attacks, 450 held: Police

So far 72 cases have been filed across the country in connection with the recent attacks on temples and Hindu communities following a purported incident of demeaning the holy Quran at Nanuar Dighi puja mandap in Cumilla.

The police have arrested 450 people in those cases to date while several more lawsuits are in the process and the operation to arrest the miscreants continues, Bangladesh Police said today issuing a statement highlighting its stance over the issue.

According to the statement, so far seven people have been killed in those incidents.

Meanwhile, both local and special units of police have been engaged to uncover the casues of the attacks, read the statement.

Technology-based investigations are underway to unravel the mystery of the crime and cyber ​​monitoring has been intensified to curb rumors and incitement through social media.

Police, Rab, BGB and other law enforcement and government intelligence agencies maintained constant surveillance to prevent the deterioration of the situation.

Bangladesh Police urges all not to be confused or provoked by any misleading information, rumors or provocations. Rather, inform the nearest law enforcement agency and assist them in improving the situation.

Bangladesh Police has also presented a chronological account of the attack as follows:

On 13 October around 7:30am, someone left the holy Quran at the feet of the idol at Nanua Dighi puja mandap under Cumilla Sadar Police Station. Centering the incident, vested groups carried out provocative and distorted propaganda. Then they tried to vandalise the idol and threw bricks at the mandap. Later, they carried out attacks and set fire to several other mandaps in the district.

Additional police were deployed across the country and police patrols were stepped up. Intelligence surveillance was strengthened to prevent the law and order situation from deteriorating in the wake of the Cumilla incident.

Despite the utmost vigilance and efforts of the law-enforcement agencies to control the situation, unpleasant incidents have taken place in different parts of the country.

In response to the incident in Cumilla, 800-1000 rioters gathered near the puja mandap in Chayani Union under Begumganj police station in Noakhali district around at 11.20am on 14 October, and started chanting provocative slogans.

At one point, they attacked the magistrate, police and BGB who were patrolling the temple, with innumerable bricks and sticks, vandalised the idols and set the temple on fire. One person was killed in the incident and later another body was recovered from a nearby pond.

On 17 October, Paritosh of Bara Karimpur Majhipara village under Pirganj police station in Rangpur district uploaded an insulting picture of the holy Kaaba Sharif on Facebook which went viral on social media. At around 8pm, some miscreants in the area set fire to the houses of 18 families, including a temple in the village.

More attacks and vandalism took place in Pekua and Chakaria police stations of Cox's Bazar district, Zakiganj police station of Sylhet district, Kulaura and Kamalganj police stations of Moulvibazar district, Nabiganj police station of Habiganj district and Kashimpur police station of Gazipur metropolis.