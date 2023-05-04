71 ponds in Dhaka filled up in last 5 years: Fire Service

Photo: TBS
According to the fire service, there were 100 ponds in the capital Dhaka in 2018. This number has decreased to 29 in 2023.

So, in the last five years, 71 ponds have been filled up in Dhaka.

Fire Service and Civil Defense Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Tajul Islam Chowdhury disclosed this information during a dialogue organised at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club on Thursday (4 May).

The dialogue titled "Reason of Frequent Fire Accidents: What can be done to prevent it" was organised by the Development Journalist Forum.

Tajul Islam Chowdhury said, "The number of reservoirs in Dhaka is decreasing. Organisations concerned must take effective measures. It has become urgent."

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Chief Executive Officer Md Mizanur Rahman said, "There is no denying that ponds and reservoirs are being filled up. However, the work of recovering the original channel of Buriganga has already been started. Several canal development projects including that in Manda and Jirni cannals are being implemented. Dhaka South City is working to protect water bodies and reduce disaster risk."

