71% people will not give up cigarettes even if prices go up: Survey

More than 70% of the people of the country will not reduce their spending on cigarettes even if the prices are increased, said a recent survey by Unnayan Shamannay.

However, the survey also found that a significant increase in cigarette prices could lead to 30% of smokers quitting or reducing their consumption of cigarettes

The survey was conducted in November-December 2021 on 650 low-income households in five districts of the country, including Netrokona, Gaibandha, Feni and Dhaka, and was unveiled at a discussion titled "Potential Impact of Tobacco Product Tax Rise" organised by Unnayan Shamannay at the capital's Biswasahitya Kendra on Wednesday (26 January).

According to the survey, if cigarette prices go up, 4.5% of those who do not reduce their consumption costs will smoke less, 29.7% will reduce their smoking, and 29.7% will quit or try to quit smoking.

38% said they would smoke less expensive brands, the survey added.

"The income of the people has increased more than the rate at which the tax on cigarettes has been increased in Bangladesh, so people are not giving up cigarettes. The current tariff structure for tobacco products is simple even though the government was announcing the goal of building a tobacco-free country in 2016," Unnayan Shamannay president and former Bangladesh Bank governor, Dr Atiur Rahman said.;

Dr Atiur Rahman said that in order to reduce the use of tobacco, tariffs should be imposed at a significant rate and emphasis should be laid on public awareness.

"If the production of tobacco increases on the basis of demand, the tax on the companies should be increased and if the production is less, the tax should also be reduced. The Philippines has already had significant success in this process," National Tobacco Control Cell Coordinator Hossain Ali Khondakar said speaking at the event.

Representatives from anti-tobacco organisations and researchers were also present at the discussion.