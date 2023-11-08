71 endangered tortoises recovered from Cumilla, one held

The Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of the Directorate of Forest recovered 71 endangered species of tortoises from the Muradnagar area of Cumilla district and detained a person in this connection.

Of the recovered wild animals, there are49 Indian peacock softshell turtles, 20 Kachuga sylhetensis and 2 Elongated Tortoise, the directorate said.

According to schedule-1 of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 of Bangladesh, the Indian peacock softshell turtle and Kachuga sylhetensis are protected species while the Elongated Tortoise is a critically endangered species.

The detained identified as Babul Ghose is a resident of the Viti Panchpukuria area under Muradnagar union in Cumilla.

Members of the Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of the Directorate of Forest. Photo: TBS

Ashim Mallick, Wildlife Inspector of WCCU, told The Business Standard that acting on a tip-off, his team conducted a drive at the house of Babul Ghose and recovered 71 tortoises alive on Tuesday evening.

"He collected them from the water bodies in the surrounding areas to smuggle them which is an illegal and punishable offence according to the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 of Bangladesh", the Inspector added.

"The recovered tortoises will be released in the natural water bodies", he said adding that a case in this connection is under process.