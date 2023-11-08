71 endangered tortoises recovered from Cumilla, one held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

71 endangered tortoises recovered from Cumilla, one held

Of the recovered wild animals, 49 are Indian peacock softshell turtles, 20 are Kachuga sylhetensis and 2 are Elongated Tortoise, the directorate said.

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
The endangered tortoises recovered from Cumilla. Photo: TBS
The endangered tortoises recovered from Cumilla. Photo: TBS

The Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of the Directorate of Forest recovered 71 endangered species of tortoises from the Muradnagar area of Cumilla district and detained a person in this connection.

Of the recovered wild animals, there are49 Indian peacock softshell turtles, 20 Kachuga sylhetensis and 2 Elongated Tortoise, the directorate said.

According to schedule-1 of the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 of Bangladesh, the Indian peacock softshell turtle and Kachuga sylhetensis are protected species while the Elongated Tortoise is a critically endangered species.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The detained identified as Babul Ghose is a resident of the Viti Panchpukuria area under Muradnagar union in Cumilla.

Members of the Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of the Directorate of Forest. Photo: TBS
Members of the Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) of the Directorate of Forest. Photo: TBS

Ashim Mallick, Wildlife Inspector of WCCU, told The Business Standard that acting on a tip-off, his team conducted a drive at the house of Babul Ghose and recovered 71 tortoises alive on Tuesday evening.

"He collected them from the water bodies in the surrounding areas to smuggle them which is an illegal and punishable offence according to the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012 of Bangladesh", the Inspector added.

"The recovered tortoises will be released in the natural water bodies", he said adding that a case in this connection is under process.   

 

Top News

animals / Endangered animals / endangered tortoises

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

1h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

5h | Panorama
Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

Now | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

1h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

3h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

19h | TBS World