709 female migrant workers died in five years: Study

Some 709 Bangladeshi female migrant workers have died in different destination countries in the world in the last five years, 2017-2022, found a study by the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU).

While disclosing the findings on Tuesday (31 January) at Parliament Member's Club in Dhaka, the RMMRU Chair Dr Tasneem Siddiqui mentioned that most of the workers died in KSA (208), followed by Jordan (100).

According to the study, among the total deaths, most of the deaths were natural deaths (159), while strokes claimed some 152 lives. Also, 87 people were killed in different accidents.

More to follow...