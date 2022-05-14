7,000L hoarded edible oil seized in Ctg, B’Baria

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 07:38 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Members of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) have seized 7,000 litres of edible oil conducting raids in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria. 

During the drives on Saturday (14 May), multiple shops were fined over Tk2 lakh for illegally stockpiling the commodity. 

In Chattogram 2,000 litres of soybean oil were recovered from two shops in Karnaphuli market in the Chaumuhoni area.

The two stores, J Alam and Brothers and SM Enterprise were fined Tk1,50,000 and Tk10,000 for hoarding 1,500 litres and 500 litres of bottled soybean oil respectively. 

Didar Hossain, assistant director of DNCRP Chattogram, said, "The two shops in Karnaphuli Bazar had bought oil at the previous price and stored it. They were not even selling bottled soybeans to buyers at the retail level."

In Brahmanbaria, DNCRP officials recovered 5,000 litres of bottled soybean oil from three warehouses in the Nabinagar area. 

DNCRP Assistant Director Mehedi Hasan said three businessmen were fined Tk45,000 for illegal stockpiling. 

The seized oils were then sold to buyers at previous price of Tk160 per litre, he added.

 

