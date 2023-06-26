70-year old jumps before train in Dhaka’s Khilgaon, dies

Bangladesh

UNB
26 June, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 06:12 pm

70-year old jumps before train in Dhaka's Khilgaon, dies

A 70-year-old man allegedly killed himself after jumping before a moving train at Bagicha in Khilgaon area of the city on Monday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Quoting witnesses, Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said the man suddenly jumped before the train when it was passing Khilgaon area.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

Suicide

