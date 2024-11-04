70 more Bangladeshi citizens return from Lebanon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 10:08 am

Related News

70 more Bangladeshi citizens return from Lebanon

At least 338 Bangladeshis have returned from Lebanon till now

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 10:08 am
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. File Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. File Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

 

Seventy more Bangladeshi citizens returned home today (4 November) from war-torn Lebanon.

The returnees were welcomed at the airport by officials from the government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). They returned on an Emirates Airlines flight.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At least 338 Bangladeshis have returned from Lebanon till now, said a foreign ministry press release.

The release said all the returnees received Tk5,000 in cash, some food items and initial treatment.

The release also said the government will fully help those who want to return from Lebanon and provide security for those who do not.

Top News

Lebanon / migrant worker / war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

20h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

20h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

22m | Videos
Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

2h | Videos
Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

12h | Videos
The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

14h | Videos