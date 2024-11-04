70 more Bangladeshi citizens return from Lebanon

Seventy more Bangladeshi citizens returned home today (4 November) from war-torn Lebanon.

The returnees were welcomed at the airport by officials from the government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). They returned on an Emirates Airlines flight.

At least 338 Bangladeshis have returned from Lebanon till now, said a foreign ministry press release.

The release said all the returnees received Tk5,000 in cash, some food items and initial treatment.

The release also said the government will fully help those who want to return from Lebanon and provide security for those who do not.