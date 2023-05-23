70% of Gazipur city poll centres are at risk: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Tuesday said around 70% of the polling centres in Gazipur are at risk as they have been identified as vulnerable.

"Out of 480 polling stations, 351 polling stations or 73.12% have been identified as vulnerable," he told reporters at the Election Commission headquarters in the capital's Agargaon.

Alamgir said, "Although there is no threat, since it is an industrial area, extra measures have been taken so that miscreants or those with ulterior motives cannot create an unjust situation.

"Due to being an industrial area, Gazipur city has different types of people living there. So the tendency of committing crimes among people is prevalent. But the electoral situation is good so far."

Stating that there will be 74 magistrates in 57 wards, this commissioner said, "For security measures, there will also be judicial magistrates, 30 Rab teams, 13 BGB platoons among others. Besides, there will be 19 teams of striking force police and 57 mobile teams.

"There will be a force of 17 members in important centres and 16 in general centres. That means there will be a lot of law enforcement personnel deployed so that there is no disturbance."

He also said, "Whoever tries to create chaos will be brought under the law immediately and punitive actions will be taken."