70% Boro paddy harvested in haor areas: Agri minister

On average, 70% of Boro paddy has been harvested in the haor areas, said Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque.

In Sylhet 55% of Boro paddy has been harvested, in Moulvibazar 70% has been harvested, in Habiganj harvest is 67%, in Sunamganj the amount is 73%, in Kishoreganj 58% has been harvested, in Netrokona 77% has been harvested and in Brahmanbaria 67% Boro paddy has been harvested.

Boro was planted in a total of 9.53 lakh hectare of haor area along with other nearby elevated areas, of which 4.52 lakh hectare land is in seven districts of the haor region. The production target is 40 lakh tonnes of rice.

If there is no natural disaster and paddy can be brought home on time, there will be a record production in Boro this year, said Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque while taking part in the Boro paddy harvest festival in Sunamganj before Eid.

In Sunamganj alone, paddy is being harvested using 1,000 combine harvesters, he said, hoping that there will be no problem in paddy harvesting this time.

It should be noted that according to the Department of Agricultural Extension, Boro has been planted on 50 lakh hectares of land this year, and the production target is 2.15 crore metric tonne. In the last fiscal year 2021-22, Boro paddy was cultivated on 48.14 lakh hectares of land, producing about 2.02 crore tonnes of rice.