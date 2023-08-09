70% Bangladeshis approve of PM Hasina's performance: IRI survey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 05:23 pm

Related News

70% Bangladeshis approve of PM Hasina's performance: IRI survey

However, the opposition is gaining strength as the public approval rate has risen to 63%, from 36% in September 2019.

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 05:23 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Highlights

  • Survey conducted on 5,000 adults
  • 70% of Bangladeshis approve of PM Hasina's performance
  • 63% of the public approve of the opposition
  • 92% of respondents said they are likely to vote in the next national election
  • Only 44% of respondents believe Bangladesh is headed in the right direction

About 70% of Bangladeshis approve of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's performance, says a new nationwide poll and focus group study in Bangladesh by the International Republican Institute's (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research (CISR).

The research shows that most Bangladeshis approve of the premier and the government's performance on a range of issues.

However, the opposition is gaining strength as the public approval rate has risen to 63%, from 36% in September 2019.

The survey was conducted on 5,000 adults, 18 years of age and older, from all 64 districts and all eight divisions of Bangladesh.

Also, Bangladeshis are interested in voting in the next national election if electoral transparency and fairness are improved, reads the report.

Ninety-two percent of respondents said they are likely to vote in the next national election (57% answered "very likely"). Those who do not intend to vote cite election fraud and voter registration issues as key barriers to voting.

A plurality of 44% support the return of Bangladesh's caretaker government election system, but a majority also believe the opposition should join the election regardless of election administration.

"It is encouraging to see public support for free, fair, and competitive elections," said IRI's South Asia Director Steve Cima.  "These findings underscore the fundamental desire of Bangladeshis to have a real choice at the ballot box this winter."

The direction in which Bangladesh is going 

The research shows growing concern about the country's direction. Ahead of this winter's election, the government has retained public support, but the opposition's popularity is growing and its calls for a caretaker government are breaking through.

For the first time since 2014, IRI's survey shows that a majority of Bangladeshis believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Only 44% say Bangladesh is headed in the right direction, down from 76% in September 2019. Rising prices are the primary reason for this rise in pessimism. A focus group participant said, "My husband's salary did not increase, but the price of daily commodities is increasing daily."

Top News

opposition / PM Hasina / support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

55m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil