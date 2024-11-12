7 workers burned in Narayanganj gas leak explosion

Seven workers were burned in an explosion caused by a gas line leakage in the Kanchpur area of Narayanganj last night (11 November).

All of them were rushed to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) in Dhaka soon after. Four of them were critically injured and admitted to the hospital later on, according to officials.

Of the seven, Mizan suffered 19% burns, Jahangir Alam 10%, Ripon 9%, Sultan 20%, Shahjalal 7%, Joy 22%, and Raju suffered 2% burns, said Dr Shaon Bin Rahman of the Burn and Plastic Surgery department at NIBPS.

"Four of the men with more severe burns were admitted, and the remaining three received primary treatment," he added.

Eyewitnesses said the workers were welding to join the gas pipes in front of the Sonapur Lovely Cinema Hall in Kanchpur when the explosion took place.