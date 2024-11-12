7 workers burned in Narayanganj gas leak explosion

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 12:49 pm

Related News

7 workers burned in Narayanganj gas leak explosion

Four critically injured admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 12:49 pm
Representational image of burning file/Collected
Representational image of burning file/Collected

Seven workers were burned in an explosion caused by a gas line leakage in the Kanchpur area of Narayanganj last night (11 November).

All of them were rushed to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) in Dhaka soon after. Four of them were critically injured and admitted to the hospital later on, according to officials.

Of the seven, Mizan suffered 19% burns, Jahangir Alam 10%, Ripon 9%, Sultan 20%, Shahjalal 7%, Joy 22%, and Raju suffered 2% burns, said Dr Shaon Bin Rahman of the Burn and Plastic Surgery department at NIBPS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Four of the men with more severe burns were admitted, and the remaining three received primary treatment," he added.

Eyewitnesses said the workers were welding to join the gas pipes in front of the Sonapur Lovely Cinema Hall in Kanchpur when the explosion took place.

Top News

Narayanganj / gas explosion / Injury / Kanchpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

21h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

20h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

Why United States plans to remove Zelensky?

2h | Videos
Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

13h | Videos
This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

17h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

18h | Videos