7 vehicles fined Tk22,000 for polluting air in Dhaka's Khilkhet

Bangladesh

UNB
18 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 05:21 pm

As air pollution goes up, so do admissions for asthma and other respiratory ailments. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
A mobile court in a drive on Tuesday fined seven vehicles Tk22,000 for polluting air in Dhaka's Khilkhet area.

The mobile court, led by executive magistrate Asma Shaheen of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Ministry conducted the drive and found seven vehicles responsible for polluting air through emitting black smoke.

Later, the mobile court fined the vehicles.

The Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of Department of Environment (DoE) conducted the mobile court drive in Khilkhet area as part of drive against environment pollution and it will continue in Dhaka and its adjacent areas.

