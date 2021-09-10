7 tourists rescued from Kaptai Lake after 999 call

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 11:43 am

Related News

7 tourists rescued from Kaptai Lake after 999 call

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 11:43 am
7 tourists rescued from Kaptai Lake after 999 call

Seven tourists, including a woman and a child, were rescued from an engine boat at Kaptai Lake in Rangamati after a passenger sought help by calling the national emergency helpline 999.

A total of seven people, including Sanjid Ahmed, a resident of Dhanmondi in Dhaka, and his family, including two women and a child, went on a trip to the lake.

At one stage, the engine of the boat broke down in the middle of the lake, leaving stranded helplessly for hours on Thursday.

Finding no way, Sanjid Ahmed called 999 at noon and asked for help from Constable Asif who received the call.

Later, they informed the Naval Police Control Room and Rangamati Sadar Naval Police Outpost with a request for immediate rescue.

Upon receiving the news, a team including Inspector Russell Mia in charge of Rangamati Sadar Naval Police Outpost and ASI Nazmul rescued the tourists.

Top News

Rangamati / Kaptai / stranded / rescue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

15h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

16h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

16h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds