7 tourists rescued from Kaptai Lake after 999 call

Seven tourists, including a woman and a child, were rescued from an engine boat at Kaptai Lake in Rangamati after a passenger sought help by calling the national emergency helpline 999.

A total of seven people, including Sanjid Ahmed, a resident of Dhanmondi in Dhaka, and his family, including two women and a child, went on a trip to the lake.

At one stage, the engine of the boat broke down in the middle of the lake, leaving stranded helplessly for hours on Thursday.

Finding no way, Sanjid Ahmed called 999 at noon and asked for help from Constable Asif who received the call.

Later, they informed the Naval Police Control Room and Rangamati Sadar Naval Police Outpost with a request for immediate rescue.

Upon receiving the news, a team including Inspector Russell Mia in charge of Rangamati Sadar Naval Police Outpost and ASI Nazmul rescued the tourists.