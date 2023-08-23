7-magnitude tremor could kill 150,000 people in Dhaka alone: Enamur Rahman

At least 150,000 lives could be lost only in Dhaka if a 7-magnitude earthquake strikes the country, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman.

"Bangladesh has not yet achieved enough capacity to deal with earthquake. If there is a 7-magnitude earthquake in the country, 150,000 people will be killed in Dhaka and 500,000 people will be killed across the country. Some 172,000 homes will be destroyed," he said while speaking at the 'Super-Samakal Earthquake and Fire Preparedness Award 2023' programme at a city hotel on Wednesday (23 August).

He also said the entire country will be turned into an earthquake-resilient state in the next 50 years.

"It took 30 years for a country like Japan to become an earthquake-resilient country. The government is already working to make Bangladesh an earthquake-resilient country in at least 50 years," he said.

The state minister said the vulnerable and more than 100-year-old buildings in Dhaka will be demolished in phases, adding that no new buildings will be allowed to be constructed without proper compliance.

He said: "New earthquake-resistant buildings will be constructed with the financial and technical support of JICA. Not only buildings but all new bridges will be built with earthquake-resistant capabilities."

"The government has already taken initiatives to make Dhaka earthquake-proof by dividing it into eight zones," he added.