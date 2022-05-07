7 killed, dozens injured as two buses collide in Natore

At least seven passengers were killed and 35 more injured as two buses collided at Baraigram of Natore on Saturday.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Sadia,12 and Kawsar,18. They are siblings.

The rest of the victims could not be identified as of filing this report.

The casualties might rise as a few more are in critical condition.

Confirming the information, Superintendent of Police(Natore) Liton Kumar Saha said the accident occurred at 11:30 am on the Bonpara-Hatikumarul road in Mahishabhanga area of ​​the upazila.

The tragedy happened when a bus of Siam Paribahan collided with a bus of National Travels while overtaking a truck on the highway, the officer added.

