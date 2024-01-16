7 January election ensured democracy and people's right to vote: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the absolute win of Awami League in the 7 January election was the victory of Bangladesh, its people, and the continuation of democracy and development.

The prime minister was addressing several hundred expatriate Awami League leaders from across the globe gathered at her official residence Ganabhaban today (16 January) to congratulate her on her party's fourth consecutive win in the parliamentary election

Hasina, who is also the chief of the ruling Awami League, said that her government has been able to ensure people's right to vote in this month's election.

"We have ensured the constitutional right of the people," she said.

She also said that the election was highly competitive as Awami League opened the contest for all.

"We have given our electoral symbol boat to our candidates and asked others from the party to participate in the election whoever were interested," she said.

Talking about BNP's non-participation in the election, she questioned how they will come to the election.

"In 2008 election BNP with their 20 party alliance got 30 seats only while AL alone bagged 233 seats," she added. That election was held under a neutral caretaker government.

In this connection, she mentioned that many people thought in 2008 that BNP is equal to Awami League considering the organisational strength.

"But it was proved wrong in 2008 election," she said.

After that, she said, BNP never wanted an election. They instead unleashed arson attacks killing people and setting fire to trains to foil the elections.

"The more they (BNP) unleash the arson attack the more people will reject them. They know that they were rejected by the people," she said.

The prime minister said that's why BNP does not want to participate in the election.

"Rather they wanted to spoil the election and looked to the illegal way to be in power," she said.