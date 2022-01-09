7 injured in Ctg garment factory boiler explosion

Seven workers sustained burn injuries due to fire caused by a boiler explosion today at Ambia Fashion garment factory in Chattogram's Agrabad.

The factory authority, however, was quick to act and brought the fire under control immediately.

According to Agrabad Fire Service sources, three units of fire service rushed to the spot after receiving information but the flame was doused by then.

Two workers, named Rubel and Miraj, got hurt when the explosion took place at around 1pm and five others were injured as they tried to rush out of the factory building following the blast, Double Mooring police station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kashem Bhuiyan told The Business Standard.

He said, "Among them, boiler operator Rubel, 25, has been sent to a nearby hospital as his condition turned critical after hitting his head while trying to flee the accident. Miraj received treatment at a local pharmacy."

The condition of the five other workers is not that serious, the OC added.

There were no major damage as the factory authorities were able to bring the fire under control immediately, said Newton Dash, deputy assistant director of the Agrabad Fire Service.