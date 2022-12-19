7 injured as Argentina, Brazil supporters clash in Kushtia

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:34 pm

Representational image. Photo: AFP
Representational image. Photo: AFP

At least seven people were injured as Argentina and Brazil supporters clashed following an argument over the Fifa World Cup final in Kushtia Sadar Upazila.

The clash took place in Haripur of the upazila at around 1am on Sunday, immediately after Argentina won the tiebreaker in the final match of the World Cup.

Five of the injured persons have been admitted to Kushtia General Hospital. Doctors said that the condition of two of them is critical.

The injured persons are Mofazzal Hossain, 45, Sayem Ali, 55, Amit, 23, Jewel, 35, Shipon, 37, Bijoy, 35, and Chand Ali, 36, of Haripur village of Kushtia Sadar Upazila.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the local youth organised a viewing of the World Cup final on Sunday at Haripur market of Haripur Union.

Argentina supporters erupted in cheers as the team scored two goals in the first half of the game. Even though the game was played against France, there were also Brazil fans watching the game. Some of them supported France.

After Argentina conceded two goals, Brazil fans went home but as France also scored two goals and balanced the game, they appeared again.

They kept cheering for France, which created tension between both sides.

At the end of the game, when Argentina won the tiebreaker, the team's supporters started dancing. At one stage of the commotion, an Argentina supporter fell on a Brazil supporter which led to a conflict between the two sides.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, confirmed Delowar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kushtia Model police station.

Later the police brought the situation under control. Currently there is a police patrol in the area. No one has filed a written complaint yet, added the OC.

Among the injured, Sayem Ali sustained serious eye injuries. His brother-in-law Hasibur Rahman told media that the game was being viewed next to Sayem's house. At one stage of the game, there was an argument.

Sayem got injured in the eyes while trying to stop the fight. Others including him were admitted to the hospital at night.

World Cup / Argentina / clash

