7 hurt as police fire 5 rounds to disperse protesters in Naogaon

Bangladesh

UNB
03 August, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 05:18 pm

Naogaon Google map image
Naogaon Google map image

Seven people were injured as police fired rubber bullets to disperse student protesters in Naogaon today (3 August).

Students, protesting against killings, oppression, and mass arrests, blocked roads and held a demonstration in Naogaon on Saturday.

Students from various schools and colleges gathered at Kazi Mor in the town, initially blocking the road and chanting slogans around 11:30 am.

The protest march then moved to Mukti Mor, where several thousand students blocked the road for a second time.

Later, the march reached Sarishahar Hati Mor in front of the district Awami League office, where Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League leaders and activists reportedly hurled brickbats at the students. In retaliation, the enraged students threw back brickbats and vandalised the Awami League office.

In an attempt to control the situation and disperse the crowd, police fired five rounds. Seven students sustained injuries from rubber bullets and brickbats during the clash.

The police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other law enforcement agencies were seen in a state of alert to avoid any untoward incidents.

 

