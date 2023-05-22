7 get life sentence in drug case in Cox's Bazar

A Chattogram court has sentenced seven people, including a Rohingya, to life imprisonment in a drug case in Cox's Bazar.

Besides, the court imposed a Tk2 lakh fine for each of them. Cox's Bazar Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam said the court of District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail gave the verdict on Monday (22 May).

The convicts are Md Muharram Ali, Md Aman Ullah, Abdul Munaf, Md Zahid Hossain, Noor Alam, Abdur Shukkur, and Abdul Pedam, from Ukhiya's Rohingya camp.

"All the defendants in the case were present in court. Each defendant was ordered to be sentenced to life and pay a fine of Tk2 lakh. In addition, a sentence of one year was also ordered in case of non-payment of the fine," said Faridul, the lawyer representing the state.

Citing the case documents, Faridul said, on 19 September 2020, acting on a tip-off, the Coast Guard arrested seven people from a trawler in possession of five lakh yaba tablets.

Later, a case was filed with the Teknaf police station.

On 28 November of the same year, the investigating officer submitted the charge sheet to the court.

Then, on 16 January 2022, the court ordered a trial against the defendants.