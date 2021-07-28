7 fishing trawlers go missing in Bay of Bengal 

Some seven fishing trawlers have gone missing in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday due to rough weather.

At least seven fishermen are currently missing, according to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

The trawlers went missing in the Bhashanchar route after starting from Banshkhali Upazila of Chattogram.

According to the locals, two trawlers have already sunk and three fishermen have died.

But, Chattogram Coast Guard Staff Officer (Operations) Lt Commander Habibur Rahman said, "We are aware of seven missing fishermen but we do not know the number of the casualties yet."

Rahman said at least 40 to 50 fishermen from the missing trawlers were rescued by other trawlers that were nearby.

"Even though the weather is not favourable, we have sent rescue ships for the missing fishermen," he added.