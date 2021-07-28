7 fishing trawlers go missing in Bay of Bengal 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 05:19 pm

Related News

7 fishing trawlers go missing in Bay of Bengal 

Seven fishermen are currently missing 

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 05:19 pm
Photo: Mumit M/Saikat Bhadra
Photo: Mumit M/Saikat Bhadra

Some seven fishing trawlers have gone missing in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday due to rough weather. 

At least seven fishermen are currently missing, according to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

The trawlers went missing in the Bhashanchar route after starting from Banshkhali Upazila of Chattogram.

According to the locals, two trawlers have already sunk and three fishermen have died.

But, Chattogram Coast Guard Staff Officer (Operations) Lt Commander Habibur Rahman said, "We are aware of seven missing fishermen but we do not know the number of the casualties yet."

Rahman said at least 40 to 50 fishermen from the missing trawlers were rescued by other trawlers that were nearby.

"Even though the weather is not favourable, we have sent rescue ships for the missing fishermen," he added.

Top News

missing / trawlers capsize / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 