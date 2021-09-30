7 farmers shot during protest against sand extraction in Ctg

At least seven farmers received bullet wounds in an attack allegedly by a former Jamaat leader's son and his supporters during a protest against illegal extraction of sand from Sangu river in Chattogram's Satkania on Thursday.

Injured Abdul Malek, 50, Md Nurul Hasan, 50, Foyez Ahmed, 62, Ab Taher, 38, Md Kawser, 26, Ruhul Amin, 60, and Md Manik, 20, were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost, said among the seven injured farmers, the condition of Nurul Hasan was stated to be critical.

Witness Mamunur Rashid said Ruhululla Chowdhury, son of former Jamaat leader Muminul Haque Chowdhury, has been illegally extracting sand from the river with a dredger for a long time.

"He dumped the sand on the farming lands preventing the farmers from cultivating the lands. Farmers complained about this to Ruhulullah several times but he did not pay any heed to them," he added.

The farmers also submitted a complaint to the district administration on 12 September.

Following the complaint, Satkania Upazila assistant commissioner (land) was scheduled to visit the spot on Thursday.

Being informed about the inspection, when farmers gathered in their lands at noon, a group of miscreants allegedly led by Ruhululla opened fire on them.

Denying the allegation, Ruhulullah said, "Someone is spreading propaganda against me ahead of upcoming union parishad polls. I am not involved with the incident."

Satkania Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Anwar Hossain said police took the situation under control.

He, however, could not confirm who made the attack on farmers.

