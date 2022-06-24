7-day Italian food festival begins at Peninsula Chittagong

Frozen seafood including chicken, beef, and mutton has been showcased. Customers are telling the chefs about desired dishes. Immediately, the chefs are cooking the dishes at the live station in front of customers.

This is the scenario of the Italian Food Festival kicked off at Leguna Restaurant of the Peninsula Chittagong, on Thursday, in the presence of food bloggers and media representatives. The seven-day festival will run till June 30.



The four-star hotel in the port city Chattogram has always been introducing guests to the diverse local and international cuisine. Their creativity in the cuisine always brings unique taste to the food.

From pasta to pizza, from spaghetti bolognese to lasagna, risotto and many more tempting dishes made by international chefs, the Laguna restaurant offers a handful of tempting dishes.



This special food fest is introducing the international food culture to the local and foreign guests as well as giving them an experience of delicious and exceptional taste.

The key attraction of the festival is the combination of alluring seafood.



This exciting buffet dinner will be available at Tk3,000 per person (all inclusive).



Guests can also enjoy the 'Buy One Get One Free' offer using the designated bank card.



Details can be found on the phone (01755554551, 01755554717).