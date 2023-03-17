7 Chhatra League activists expelled for torturing students at CMC

Chittagong Medical College (CMC) has expelled seven activists associated with ruling party's student front Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) found guilty of torturing four students in their hostel.

The decision was taken as several allegations, besides that of torturing students and perpetrating violence in the dormitory, against them proved to be true, CMC Principal Professor Shahena Akter said Thursday night.

"The decision was taken at the academic council meeting of CMC in the evening," she added.

The expelled students are Abhijit Das and Md Riazul Islam Chowdhury of the 59th MBBS batch; Saju Dash, Sourav Debnath, Mahin Ahmed, Zakir Hossain Sayel, and Md Ibrahim Khalil Shakib of the 62nd batch.

One of them was expelled for three years, three for two years and the remaining three for one and a half years.

The academic council meeting also decided to install close circuit cameras at the main gate of CMC and appoint several hostel superintendents instead of one.

On 8 February, four students were confined in a room at the hostel from midnight to evening on unfounded suspicions that they were activists of the Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Two students were admitted to its CMCH ICU after they along with two others were tortured.

Later, CMC formed a committee to probe into the allegations of torture of the students.