7 Chhatra League activists expelled for torturing students at CMC

Bangladesh

UNB
17 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 09:46 am

Related News

7 Chhatra League activists expelled for torturing students at CMC

UNB
17 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 09:46 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Chittagong Medical College (CMC) has expelled seven activists associated with ruling party's student front Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) found guilty of torturing four students in their hostel.

The decision was taken as several allegations, besides that of torturing students and perpetrating violence in the dormitory, against them proved to be true, CMC Principal Professor Shahena Akter said Thursday night.

"The decision was taken at the academic council meeting of CMC in the evening," she added.

The expelled students are Abhijit Das and Md Riazul Islam Chowdhury of the 59th MBBS batch; Saju Dash, Sourav Debnath, Mahin Ahmed, Zakir Hossain Sayel, and Md Ibrahim Khalil Shakib of the 62nd batch.

One of them was expelled for three years, three for two years and the remaining three for one and a half years.

The academic council meeting also decided to install close circuit cameras at the main gate of CMC and appoint several hostel superintendents instead of one.

On 8 February, four students were confined in a room at the hostel from midnight to evening on unfounded suspicions that they were activists of the Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Two students were admitted to its CMCH ICU after they along with two others were tortured.

Later, CMC formed a committee to probe into the allegations of torture of the students.

Top News

CMC / Students / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

1h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

2h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

4h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

17h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

18h | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

1h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar