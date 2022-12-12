7 Bangladeshis receive Balipara Foundation Awards 2022

Seven Bangladeshis have received Balipara Foundation Awards 2022 in seven categories in recognition of their contribution towards developing sustainable innovative methods of living in harmony with nature.

In addition, three individuals from India, Nepal and Bhutan also received the award at a programme held at the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

The annual awards were introduced in 2013 by the Balipara Foundation based in India's Assam.

This year, the Centre for Bay of Bengal Studies (CBoBS) of IUB is partnering with the foundation for the awards and the 10th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum 2022, to be held from December 11-13, 2022 at IUB.

The winners from Bangladesh are Dr M Monirul H. Khan, Golam Mainuddin, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Mahfuz Ahmed Russel, Delowar Jahan, Hawladar Azad Kabir and Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan.

The other winners include Sir Partha Dasgupta, author of the landmark Economics of Biodiversity report for the UK treasury; and Dr Kamaljit Singh Bawa, President and founder of the environmental think tank Ashoka Trust Research in Environment and Ecology.

Building on the theme of Ecology is Economy, the event was launched with a curtain-raiser panel "Transforming the Narrative of Climate Change: The Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan Decade 2030" and Delta Plan 2100, celebrating Bangladesh's role as a global climate leader and lessons for the rest of the region.

The panel included insights from notable speakers like Bangladeshi lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary of India.

Tariq Ahmed Karim, a Bangladeshi diplomat and former ambassador to the United States and the former High Commissioner to India, and Shri Ram Madhav, a member of Governing Council at India Foundation, participated in another panel discussion.

Ranjit Barthakur, the founder of the Balipara Foundation, said, "It is a 360-degree human life situation right now. There has to be a shift in mindsets and attitudes. We need to move with a mindset that puts ecology at the forefront. Everything has to be biodiverse."