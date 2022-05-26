7 Bangladeshis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 2022 Asia

Seven Bangladeshis have made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list this year.

The seventh annual rendition of this list was announced on Thursday which features 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region, all under the age of 30, who are inspiring change and driving innovation in their respective fields amid the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"From ongoing travel restrictions to disruptions in supply chains, it has not been business as usual in this part of the world. But this didn't stop young entrepreneurs across the region from trying new ideas, building on success, and in some cases starting their own businesses, despite the challenges", reads a Forbes article.

The seven Bangladeshis who were name in the Forbes 30 Under 30 2022 Asia include Shuvo Rahman, Founder of Alice Labs, who got the mention in the Enterprise Technology category.

Under the category of Social Impact are Shah Rafayat Chowdhury and Mohammad Taqi Yasir, cofounders of Footsteps Bangladesh.

Also in the same category are Reyasat Chowdhury and Jawwad Jahangir, cofounders of Shuttle.

Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury and Mir Shahrukh Islam, cofounders of Bondstein Technologies got a position under the category of Industry, Manufacturing & Energy.