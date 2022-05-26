7 Bangladeshis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 2022 Asia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 02:40 pm

Related News

7 Bangladeshis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 2022 Asia

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
7 Bangladeshis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 2022 Asia

Seven Bangladeshis have made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list this year.

The seventh annual rendition of this list was announced on Thursday which features 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region, all under the age of 30, who are inspiring change and driving innovation in their respective fields amid the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"From ongoing travel restrictions to disruptions in supply chains, it has not been business as usual in this part of the world. But this didn't stop young entrepreneurs across the region from trying new ideas, building on success, and in some cases starting their own businesses, despite the challenges", reads a Forbes article.

The seven Bangladeshis who were name in the Forbes 30 Under 30 2022 Asia include Shuvo Rahman, Founder of Alice Labs, who got the mention in the Enterprise Technology category.

Keep reading-

Under the category of Social Impact are Shah Rafayat Chowdhury and Mohammad Taqi Yasir, cofounders of Footsteps Bangladesh.

Also in the same category are Reyasat Chowdhury and Jawwad Jahangir, cofounders of Shuttle.

Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury and Mir Shahrukh Islam, cofounders of Bondstein Technologies got a position under the category of Industry, Manufacturing & Energy.

Top News

Forbes 30 under 30 / Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia / Forbes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

4h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

5h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

6h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

4h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

5h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

6h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh