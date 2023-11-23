6th spell of blockade: 233 BGB platoons, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed across the country

File photo of members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the street/UNB

A total of 233 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 428 members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order amid the ongoing 48-hour road, rail and waterways blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and likeminded opposition parties.

According to a media release issued by BGB headquarters, a total of 233 platoons of BGB have been deployed across the county. Of them, 28 platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, a total of 428 patrol teams of RAB have been deployed across the country to resist untoward incidents during the blockade.

Besides, the elite force is also overseeing the security of buses and goods-carrying vehicles on the long routes during the blockade.

The intelligence teams are also keeping vigil on bus stands, train stations and other important places to prevent violence and sabotage.